A MOTORBIKE rider has died following a crash in Barry this morning, South Wales Police have confirmed.

Officers were called to a crash involving a car, a motorbike and an HGV at around 5.20pm on November 23 on the A4226 at Rhoose, between the Rhoose roundabout and the British Airways Maintenance Centre roundabout.

The motorbike rider, a 21-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene.

A 53-year-old woman, who was driving the car, was taken to hospital where she remains receiving treatment.

A South Wales Police spokeswoman said: “South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 5.20am this morning on the A4226, Rhoose between the Rhoose roundabout and the British Airways Maintenance Centre roundabout.

“A white Vauxhall Astra, a blue Honda motorcycle and a heavy goods vehicle were involved in a collision, as a result of the collision and despite the best efforts of attending emergency services the 21-year-old man, who was the rider of the motorcycle, was declared dead at the scene.

“Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident or anyone who witnessed the manner of driving of the Vauxhall Astra or Honda motorcycle prior to the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit quoting occurrence 2100410553.”

Witnesses can contact South Wales Police by calling 101, emailing SWP101@south-wales.police.uk, or via this link: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo. Alternatively, they can message officers on South Wales Police’s Facebook or Twitter pages.