PEOPLE faced with spending Christmas Day alone will be able to enjoy a free dinner with others thanks to the work of a volunteer group.

Risca Covid 19 Volunteers has managed to organise 50 meals and desserts with the support of other local businesses including Tiny Rebel brewery, The Coffee Mill café and Morrisons. The meals will be at the Channel View Community Centre in Risca on Christmas Day and people are being encouraged to book their spot.

The 200-strong volunteer group has been providing essential care for the most vulnerable members of the community right through the pandemic and backed the Argus’ ‘We’re in it Together’ campaign to fight loneliness during the second lockdown earlier this year.

They also help run one of the biggest food bank operations in Wales, collecting roughly 2.5 tonnes of food per collection, which is shared around different food banks across three boroughs.

Its founders Tara Holloway and Dawn Derraven said one of the things that struck them most about their work was how isolated people were feeling.

“Seeing how isolated some people were was shocking”, Ms Holloway told the Argus.

“I think it’s a problem that existed long before the pandemic and now it has really come to the forefront of people’s minds.

“Christmas is a difficult time for those facing it alone and that’s why we’ll be at the Channel View Community Centre on Christmas Day to do our bit and help out.”

Ms Derraven said the support from other businesses has been brilliant.

“We got in touch with Tiny Rebel who said they’d be more than happy to offer a hot cooked meal for 50 people," she said.

“We also reached out to the Morrisons’ Community Champion, and they’ve offered to provide us with mince pies and Tesco are going to provide the all-important Christmas crackers.

“The Coffee Mill café in Risca will be helping us out with dessert with a choice of chocolate brownies or cheesecake.

“We’d like to thank them all for being so forthcoming in helping us.”

There are still dinner spaces remaining and you’ll be able to book by either calling 01633 848899 or emailing info@rcvuk.org.