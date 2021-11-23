FIREFIGHTERS were called to a blaze at a Bassaleg social club on Tuesday afternoon.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were called to an incident at Whitehead’s Sports and Social Club, on Park View, at 2.41pm on Tuesday, November 23.

Three crews attended, and the fire was extinguished after just over an hour.

“We attended a fire earlier today at Whitehead’s Sports and Social Club,” said a fire service spokeswoman. “We were called to the incident at 2.41pm.

“Three fire engines attended. A stop message was received at 3.45pm.”