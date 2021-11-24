TIME is ticking down to the biggest shopping day of the year and Watches2U have got you covered with its Black Friday deals.

The UK’s largest independent retailer of branded watches has joined the likes of GAME, shopDisney and Virgin Atlantic to announce their Black Friday plans.

We've been trying to help you keep track of all the Black Friday out there with our rundown of discounts across beauty, tech, homeware and more.

The deals run from November 26 otherwise known as Black Friday to midnight on Cyber Monday, November 29.

Black Friday deals on branded watches

Watches for him

Fossil Men's Grant watch

Fossil Men's watch. Credit: Watches2U

You won't be able to put off buying a watch any longer when you see this stunning Fossil Men's Grant watch.

The bestselling watch is available for an extra 12 percent of for Black Friday with the code FRIDAY12.

Its Recommended Retail Price (RRP) is £139 but for Black Friday you can get it for £69.99.

Emporio Armani watch

Emporio Armani watch. Credit: Watches2U

The Emporio Armani watch is the perfect gift for him or even an overdue treat for you.

Originally, its RRP was £169 but for Black Friday you can take it home for £79.99.

Remember to use the code FRIDAY12 for the extra 12 percent off.

BOSS Orange Capetown watch

BOSS Orange Capetown watch. Credit: Watches2U

Down from its £119 RRP, this BOSS orange Capetown watch has also been given the Black Friday touch.

Instead, you can pick it up for £54.99 from Black Friday.

Ice Swiss Watch Gift Set

Ice Swiss Watch. Credit: Watches 2 U

This Ice Swiss Watch Gift set has been reduced for shopping's biggest day of the year.

Instead of paying the £199 RRP, you will get this Ice watch for £44.99 during Watches2U's Black Friday promotions.

Watches for her

Michael Kors Charley watch

Michael Kors watch. Credit: Watches2U

If you are looking for a special gift for her then look no further than this Michael Kors Charley watch.

During the Black Friday sale, you can walk away with this stunning timepiece for £69.99 rather its RRP of £139.

Radley Flowers watch

Radley Flowers watch. Credit: Watches2U

If you love all things Radley then we've got some good news because this watch is part of Watches2U's Black Friday sale.

With an RRP of £95, you'll be getting an absolute bargain during Black Friday since you'll only have to fork out £39.99.

Fossil Carlie mini watch and jewellery gift set

Fossil women's gift set. Credit: Watches2U

Whether you're looking for a bargain Christmas present for her or you want to treat yourself, this Fossil Carlie watch is definitely one way to do it.

Instead of paying the RRP of £129.99, you can get your hands on the gorgeous rose gold set for £69.99.

DKNY Reade watch

DKNY gold watch. Credit: Watches2U

This DKNY Reade watch might just be the classic statement piece that you've been looking for.

The gold stainless steel bangle and case is an absolute steal at its Black Friday price.

Rather than paying its RRP of £199, it can be yours for £44.99.