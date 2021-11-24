THE Great British Bake Off (GBBO) returned for the final of the 2021 series this week with the 2021 winner being crowned.
Each week amateur bakers take part in baking challenges where they attempt to pull off signature, technical and showstopper bakes.
Every episode is a combination of a baking week and this week’s episode showed the bakers taking on their last three challenges.
Hold your heads up very high, Chigs, Crystelle and Giuseppe! It’s been such a joy seeing you bake, bond and grow over these ten weeks. ❤️❤️❤️ #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/L28TIGVKw2— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 23, 2021
Who won The Great British Bake Off 2021?
This week’s episode saw Giuseppe be crowned the winner of the 2021 series of The Great British Bake Off. He made it to the final with Crystelle and Chigs.
Take a bow, Giuseppe. Such wonderful words. We wish you and your family the very, very best. ❤️❤️ #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/aSUEm2uUue— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 23, 2021
How to apply to be on The Great British Bake Off next year
That’s it for another year but you could be one of the next bakers taking on the signature, technical and showstopper challenges.
If you're a keen baker, why not give it a go?
If you love baking, apply for the next series of Bake Off: https://t.co/4lp5WCwLMU #GBBO pic.twitter.com/oZ73xq3Rcd— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 21, 2021
To apply to be on the show, you can visit the GBBO website.
Applications close at 19.59pm on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
