THE Great British Bake Off (GBBO) returned for the final of the 2021 series this week with the 2021 winner being crowned.

Each week amateur bakers take part in baking challenges where they attempt to pull off signature, technical and showstopper bakes.

Every episode is a combination of a baking week and this week’s episode showed the bakers taking on their last three challenges.

 

Who won The Great British Bake Off 2021?

This week’s episode saw Giuseppe be crowned the winner of the 2021 series of The Great British Bake Off. He made it to the final with Crystelle and Chigs.

 

How to apply to be on The Great British Bake Off next year

That’s it for another year but you could be one of the next bakers taking on the signature, technical and showstopper challenges.

If you're a keen baker, why not give it a go?

To apply to be on the show, you can visit the GBBO website. 

Applications close at 19.59pm on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

