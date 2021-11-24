FOURTEEN bus services in Caerphilly will not be running today as Stagecoach battles driver shortages.
The transport firm made the announcement on social media a short time ago, citing "no driver availability" in the area.
The affected routes will be out of comission for the entire day.
In a statement, Stagecoach said: "We are sorry but we will not be able to run the journeys due to no available driver in Caerphilly.
"For updates please check our twitter feed @stagecoachwales."
The routes which will not operate today, November 24 are:
- A From Caerphilly - 3.15pm and 3.35pm
- A From Graig Y Rhacca - 7.31am, 11.11am, 12.31pm, 12.51pm, 1.11pm, 1.31pm, 4.51pm and 1711
- B From Caerphilly - 11.56am, 12.16pm, 3.56pm, 4.16pm, 5.16pm and 5.36pm
- B from Senghenydd - 6.49am, 7.59am, 8.19am, 9.19am, 9.39am, 11.39am, 11.59am, 1.59pm, 2.19pm, 2.39pm, 2.59pm, 3.19pm, 3.39pm, 5.39pm and 5.59pm
- C From Caerphilly - 5.11pm
- C From Penyrheol - 8.58am, 10.28am, 2.58pm, 4.28pm and 6.43pm
- 86/136 From Thornhill 6.48am-10.39am, return journeys 12.28pm-3.28pm
- 86X From Caerphilly - 1.30pm
- 50 From Caerphilly to Bargoed - 6.34am and 10.45pm
- 50 Caerphilly to Newport Via Laurel Rd - 7.25am, 7.49am, 8.28am, 8.58am and 9.28am
- 50/56 From Caerphilly to Blackwood via Newport - 6.50pm
- 50/27 Caerphilly to Bargoed, Bargoed to Blackwood - 7.02am-7.46am , 7.32am-8.35am return journeys 7.25am-7.28pm, 10.52am-12.18pm
- E Caerphilly to Senghenydd - 5.30pm
- C9 Caerphilly to Bargoed - 12.10pm
