A MAN has died following a stabbing in Cardiff yesterday morning, police have confirmed.

South Wales Police have today confirmed that a man in his 30s has died following the stabbing - in Hansen Street, Butetown, Cardiff - shortly after 9am yesterday morning (Tuesday, November 23).

Although formal identification has not been carried out, he is believed to be a 31-year-old local man.

His next of kin have been informed.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in the Splott area of Cardiff yesterday on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

Detectives are not looking for anybody else in connection with the man’s death.

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "We thank the local community for their co-operation while enquiries continue and would urge anyone with information to contact police quoting occurrence *410667."

To contact South Wales Police:

  • Go to: bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo
  • Send us a private message on Facebook/Twitter
  • Via email: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk