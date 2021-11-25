A CAERPHILLY man has admitted possessing a bladed weapon while in prison in South Wales.
Earlier this month, Callum Roberts appeared before West Glamorgan Magistrates Court in Swansea.
The 22-year-old, from Navigation Street, Trethomas, in the Caerphilly County Borough, faced a charge of unauthorised possession of a bladed or sharply pointed article, inside a prison, contrary to section 40CA(1) and (4) of the Prison Act 1952.
On June 30, 2021, Roberts was said to have been in possession of a pen with a razor blade attached by a wire and a black bin bag while in HMP Swansea.
He pleaded guilty to the offence, and is set to appear before Swansea Crown Court next month for sentencing.
A court spokesman confirmed sentencing is set to take place on Friday, December 10.
