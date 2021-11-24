FOR this year’s BBC Children in Need, Monmouthshire County Council’s Countryside Access Team left their desks behind and ventured around the county for their team meetings, all while raising money for the good causes the charity supports.

The challenge was set by the council to enable as many colleagues as possible to feel they can get involved in this year’s Children in Need rambles, improving their well-being as well as raising funds for the charity.

Countless people have been working from home in front of their work computers for the past year and a half, so the introduction of rambling for Children in Need gave the council’s Countryside Access Team the perfect motivation to hold more than 100 walks and talks in the past two months.

Rambling enables employees to carry out work in a different way, providing a rewarding approach for the Countryside Access Team to undertake some team-building. They have raised almost £200 so far, with donations still coming in and greatly appreciated.

Cllr Paul Pavia, Monmouthshire’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “Well done to everyone who has contributed to this year’s Ramble for Children in Need. People have continued to give and get involved which has brought us all some much-needed positivity as we round up 2021. It’s been wonderful seeing how the Countryside Access Team have been out and about – it will have a wonderful impact on everyone’s well-being, all for an amazing cause.”

The council is urging residents who are working from home to prioritise stepping away from the screens when they can and get outside to enjoy Monmouthshire’s beautiful countryside. Just 12 minutes of walking can provide big health benefits, both mentally and physically. Outdoor walks and talks also have the opportunity of giving you a new outlook and are especially good for problem solving and creative thinking.

