A SISTER and brother have teamed up and ran 52.4 miles in three weeks to raise money for fight Motor Neurone Disease in memory of their mother.

Margaret Lock, 46, of St Julian's, Newport, and her 49-year-old brother Graham ran the Swansea half marathon, the Liverpool Marathon and the Llanelli half marathon.

Magaret said: "We lost our Mum Brenda Hitchmough to Motor Neurone Disease in December 2015. Since then we have tried to raise awareness and funds for the South East Wales Branch of MNDA.

"By running we hope to continue to do this for the MND warriors of today and in memory of our Mum, our angel.

"We have seen first hand how this cruel incurable disease grips hold. It is sad to know that those families who lost loved ones 40, 30 and 50 years ago were fighting the same battle as those today. The warriors of today have the same cruel corners to turn. With more and more awareness raised through the media, through high profile sportsmen being diagnosed and giving their all to make sure everyone's voice is heard, we have a duty to our Mum's memory to keep doing the same.

"The half marathons and marathon were all postponed due to lockdown. I chose not to defer my places to the next year and split them up, instead thought it would be a challenge to do one a week as they had been rescheduled in October.

"Graham had signed up for the Liverpool marathon and agreed that he would also run two half marathons either side of the Liverpool marathon.

"Training went well all be it hit with an infection and I had to have a tooth taken out - no pain no gain. I lost two of the longer training run weekends.

"The first half marathon was Swansea on October 17 with great weather and I finished with a PB of 1:57.

"The following Sunday was Liverpool marathon. We both got PBs. - Graham 4:03 and me 4:25 (I ran the New York marathon in 1999 and took five hours).

"Finally it was Llanelli on October 31. There was rain, hail and wind but eventually the sun did break through and I finished in 2:01. It was good that it was tough. You want it to be tough. The people who are the warriors have it tough everyday and they deserve the medal.

"Now that this is complete we are training for next year's Edinburgh marathon."

The duo set a target of £524 for the 52.4 miles they ran. The money raised goes to the South East Wales Branch to support people today. To donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/margaret-lock7