BEES for Development, the Monmouth-based charity, is calling for support to reach a target of £110,000 in just one week and change the lives of people in Ethiopia for the better.

From midday on Tuesday, November 30, to midday on Tuesday, December 7, The Big Give Christmas Challenge will raise funds to enable families in Ethiopia to thrive by gaining life-changing beekeeping skills.

Bees and beekeeping give people the chance to build a sustainable living.

In Ethiopia, Bees for Development gives training and support for people in desperate circumstances. The country is experiencing increasing civil unrest, and the charity's work is proving more vital than ever to build resilient livelihoods among the most challenging conditions.

Bees for Development’s approach to beekeeping is unique and focuses on sustainable methods where habitat preservation and regeneration go hand-in-hand with skills training for people.

Nicola Bradbear, founder of Bees for Development said: “The role that bees play in nature, and for people, is now well-understood. There is a real need for people to build an income in a way that is sustainable and beneficial to nature and helps tackle the threats of climate change and biodiversity loss. Any donation made through The Big Give is a gift for future generations.”

To make a difference, visit beesfordevelopment.org. Make a donation from midday on #GivingTuesday November 30. The campaign ends at midday on Tuesday, December 7.

The money raised will go to help women like Tigared Mengistu, who missed her own education and was determined to send her own children to school.

The charity gave Tigared all the skills to become a successful beekeeper. Its training, mentoring and resources are enabling her to create an income with bees. Now bees help her to feed her family, with the added benefit of protecting biodiversity. She is proud to give her children the essential books and uniform they need to begin their own journey towards a bright future.

During the week every £1 donated to the target will be matched.

MORE NEWS: