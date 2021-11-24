PUPILS at Nant Celyn Primary School in Cwmbran got drumming as part of their Children in Need efforts.
The youngsters were inspired by BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans, who raised £3 million in a 24 hour drumathon - the most successful 24 hour challenge in Children in Need history.
A spokesman for the school said: "We were so inspired by Owain's drumathon we've had our own.
"Mrs Penn and Miss Cooke organised the day with the help of Mrs Penn's son Daniel."
Click through the gallery above to see a full set of pictures.
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.