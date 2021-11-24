SEVEN new deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded in Wales’ in the latest Public Health Wales statistics – none of which in Gwent.
The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area remains at 1,098 and Wales’ total rises to 6,368 according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 2,154 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 338 were in the Gwent region. 115 of these were in Caerphilly, 97 in Newport, 50 in Monmouthshire, 42 in Torfaen and 34 in Blaenau Gwent.
READ MORE:
- Pontypool man who died in garage explosion took his own life
- Man pronounced dead after stabbing in Cardiff
- Buses in Caerphilly not operating due to driver availability
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
- Anglesey - 52
- Blaenau Gwent - 34
- Bridgend - 75
- Caerphilly - 115
- Cardiff - 252
- Carmarthenshire - 120
- Ceredigion - 14
- Conwy - 87
- Denbighshire - 80
- Flintshire - 147
- Gwynedd - 142
- Merthyr Tydfil - 36
- Monmouthshire - 50
- Neath Port Talbot - 82
- Newport - 97
- Pembrokeshire - 82
- Powys - 80
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 133
- Swansea - 123
- Torfaen - 42
- Vale of Glamorgan - 121
- Wrexham - 119
- Unknown location - six
- Resident outside Wales – 65
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment