SEVEN new deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded in Wales’ in the latest Public Health Wales statistics – none of which in Gwent.

The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area remains at 1,098 and Wales’ total rises to 6,368 according to Public Health Wales.

Of the 2,154 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 338 were in the Gwent region. 115 of these were in Caerphilly, 97 in Newport, 50 in Monmouthshire, 42 in Torfaen and 34 in Blaenau Gwent.

READ MORE:

Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:

  • Anglesey - 52
  • Blaenau Gwent - 34
  • Bridgend - 75
  • Caerphilly - 115
  • Cardiff - 252
  • Carmarthenshire - 120
  • Ceredigion - 14
  • Conwy - 87
  • Denbighshire - 80
  • Flintshire - 147
  • Gwynedd - 142
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 36
  • Monmouthshire - 50
  • Neath Port Talbot - 82
  • Newport - 97
  • Pembrokeshire - 82
  • Powys - 80
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf - 133
  • Swansea - 123
  • Torfaen - 42
  • Vale of Glamorgan - 121
  • Wrexham - 119
  • Unknown location - six
  • Resident outside Wales – 65