TWO knives and drugs were seized from a car last night in Abergavenny.

Gwent Police officers stopped a suspicious vehicle on Tuesday evening and found the driver had no license or insurance.

Gwent Police in Monmouthshire tweeted: “On patrol this evening officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in Abergavenny.

“Vehicle being driven with no license and insurance as well as the driver being in possession of drugs and knives.

“Male arrested and charged for all offences.”

MORE NEWS: