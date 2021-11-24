TWO knives and drugs were seized from a car last night in Abergavenny.
Gwent Police officers stopped a suspicious vehicle on Tuesday evening and found the driver had no license or insurance.
👮♂️On patrol this evening officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in Abergavenny. Vehicle being driven with no licence and insurance as well as the driver being in possession of drugs and these knives 👇🏼— Gwent Police | Monmouthshire Officers (@GPMonmouthshire) November 23, 2021
Male arrested and charged for all offences #PCFord #PCTaylor #ARelief pic.twitter.com/xtLbW9Efpr
Gwent Police in Monmouthshire tweeted: “On patrol this evening officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in Abergavenny.
“Vehicle being driven with no license and insurance as well as the driver being in possession of drugs and knives.
“Male arrested and charged for all offences.”
