AN INVESTIGATION has been launched by police after reports of an elderly man trying to touch a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Newport.
The incident happened in Somerton Road, Newport on Thursday, November 18.
The man in question is described as elderly with grey hair.
He is around 5’ 3” tall and was reportedly wearing a brown jacket with medals on one side.
The girl managed to leave the area unharmed.
A letter sent home by the headteacher of Lliswerry High School alerted parents to the issue.
It asked parents to warn their children about 'stranger danger' and to contact police if they saw anything unsual.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of an assault in Somerton Road, Newport at around 10.20am on Thursday, November 18 after a 14-year-old girl was approached by a man.
“The man reportedly spoke to the girl before he attempted to touch her arm and hair, however the girl managed to leave the area unharmed.
“He is described as elderly with grey hair, around 5’ 3” tall and was reportedly wearing a brown jacket with medals on one side.
“Enquiries are ongoing at this time and anyone with information that could assist our investigation, including CCTV or dashcam footage, should call 101, quoting log reference 2100404716.
“You can send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details also.”
