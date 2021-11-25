A CAERPHILLY man who was ‘off his head’ on amphetamines when he was seen waving a hammer around in a supermarket car park has been jailed.

Wayne Surridge, 53 of Lansbury Park in Caerphilly admitted to possession of an offensive weapon in Caerphilly town centre.

The court heard how Surridge – who is an alcoholic and amphetamine user – was seen in Morrison’s car park in Caerphilly on October 15 waving the hammer around.

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, said: “A number of members of the public approached a police officer to tell them of a man waving a hammer around in the car park.

“The officer patrolled on foot and was told by more people about the man waving the hammer. He approached the town centre and was told that a man was hitting a metal pole with a hammer and that he had given the hammer to someone else.

“This person was nearby with the hammer.”

The court heard how Surridge was ‘off his head’ on amphetamines and told officers after his arrest that he got the hammer from his sister’s shed and some oil that was able to burn through skin, which he planned to use to kill one person and burn a second.

Surridge also said during his police interview that he was not aware being in possession of a hammer in a public place was an offence.

The court also heard how the defendant had five convictions for nine previous offences, including another possession of an offensive weapon offence in 1989.

Kevin Seal, defending, said that, while in custody awaiting sentencing, Surridge had been receiving help with his addictions, and that there had been a lengthy time between the defendant’s brushes with the law.

“It is important to point out that after the possession of offensive weapon in 1989, there have been large gaps in his offending,” Mr Seal said.

“He made no individual threats to members of the public but understands people were distressed by his actions.”

Sentencing, Recorder Duncan Bould, said: “It is clear from the number of people who approached the police that afternoon that people were distressed by a man walking around Caerphilly town brandishing a weapon.

“You told the officer when arrested that you were off your head which makes the situation serious and very worrying.

“This kind of behaviour cannot be overlooked.”

Surridge was jailed for eight months, and will have to pay £156 on his release. An order was made for the destruction of the hammer.