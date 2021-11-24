A MAN has suffered "life changing" injuries following a crash on the Heads of the Valleys Road on Monday.
The man – a 24-year-old road worker – was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment to head and leg injuries after the 12.10pm crash on the A465 near Tredegar on November 22.
Gwent Police have said that the man’s condition is stable, but his injuries are believed to be life changing.
Police have arrested a 37-year-old man from the Merthyr Tydfil area on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without insurance. He has since been released under investigation.
Officers were in a pursuit prior to the crash and have contact the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in line with standard procedure.
Anyone who could assist the investigation – including witnesses, CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or through their social media channels.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
