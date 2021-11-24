LIDL has announced it will be expanding onto UK high streets as it aims to open another 1,100 stores by 2025.
Bosses have also said that new store openings will create around 4000 jobs across the stores.
The discount supermarket saw sales rise by 12 percent during the pandemic, thanks to its position as an 'essential' retailer.
Figures published on Companies House showed profits of £7.7 billion for the year to the end of February.
Lidl GB chief executive Christian Hartnagel said: “We delivered an impressive trading performance in the period which was supported by our continued investment in new and existing stores, product innovation and our people.
“All of this contributed to growth in our revenue and profits and positions us well for further growth in the years to come.”
Lidl said that it will reduce plastic in its own-brand packaging by 40 percent by 2025 to be more in line with its environmentally conscious customers.
The supermarkets already opened 55 stores during the first year of the pandemic and spent £8 million on hourly wage hikes and £9.5 million on bonuses during the Covid-19 crisis.
Lidl branches in Gwent:
- Caerphilly: Beddau Way
- Chepstow: Bulwark Road
- Cwmbran: Woodside Road
- Hengoed: Pengam Road
- Monmouth: Redbrook Road
- Newport: Cardiff Road
- Newport: Usk Way
- Risca: Commercial Street
- Tredegar: Gelli Road
