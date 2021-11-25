NEWPORT city centre begins its countdown to Christmas with a spectacular event packed with fun for all the family this Saturday, November 27.

It was announced last week that 90s pop legends Five would be topping the bill at this year’s event with Love Island’s Liam Reardon switching on the Christmas lights.

Love Island star Liam Reardon will be turning on the lights along with Laiah-Rose Palmer. Picture: Newport Now BID

The Welsh reality star, from Merthyr Tydfil, will have a little help from four-year-old local girl Laiah-Rose Palmer, who is battling against leukaemia.

It’ll be the first live and in-person Christmas event in Newport for two years after last year’s switch on was held virtually.

It’s all been organised by Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with Newport City Council, Friars Walk and Newport City Radio.

Pop legends Five will be performing their greatest hits. Picture: Newport Now BID

Here’s all you need to know if you’re heading to the city centre for the event this Saturday.

It's all taking place on the junction between Charles Street and Commercial Street.

The main event will kick off at 3pm, with Newport band Eurekas playing along with local duo Oxbowlake and solo artist Josh Hicks.

Five will take to the stage at around 4.15pm and will perform some of their chart-topping hits and new material that the trio has recently released.

At 5pm, Liam Reardon and Laiah-Rose will join Mayor of Newport Cllr David Williams and city council leader Cllr Jane Mudd on stage before pressing the button to switch on the city centre’s lights.

The fireworks display will begin shortly afterwards at 5.20pm.

There will also be fairground rides along Commercial Street from 10am to 6.30pm and the riverfront from midday to 9pm.

Santa Claus will also be making an appearance, and there will be costume characters on parade in Commercial Street and High Street with children's face painters on hand to get everybody in the festive mood.