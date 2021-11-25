The South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,600-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick their five favourite photographs to share.
Today we meet Linda Stemp, who is 65, retired and from Llanhilleth.
She said: "I love to get out on the hills and around the valley. Photography has always been an interest, it keeps me busy and I can literally lose myself when out with my camera."
