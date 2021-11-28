RECYCLING figures for Gwent show a mixed picture, with Newport and Monmouthshire having some of the highest rates in Wales, but others struggling to meet Welsh Government targets.

New Welsh Government figures show Newport’s recycling rate increased from 66.4 per cent to 67.2, which is the highest of any UK city.

Monmouthshire also saw a big improvement, with the amount of waste recycled going from 65.6 to 68.4 per cent, the sixth highest rate of any local authority in Wales.

But Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly saw their rates decline over the last year.

Torfaen and Caerphilly councils missed the minimum statutory target of 64 per cent set by Welsh Government, with rates of 62 per cent and 61.9 per cent, respectively.

However councils are taking measures to improve recycling rates, and figures suggest there is a trend of improvement.

Back in 2012/13, for example, Newport and Torfaen recorded recycling rates of below 50 per cent, and there were no areas in Gwent which recycled 60 per cent of waste.

Despite some areas seeing a fall in recycling rates this year, all Gwent local authorities exceeded that figure.

However as Welsh Government targets go up, rising to 70 per cent in 2024/25, councils will need to make further improvements.

Newport City Council said the fact residents can put out a wide range of recyclable household materials, including textiles and small electrical items in their bags and boxes plays a big part in increasing its rate.

The council has introduced a new bag sorting system to ensure recyclable materials are separated from other waste before entering the tip in Docks Way.

Improved signage, changes to the layout and the booking system have also resulted in a much improved performance at the recycling centre, with the rate now over 90 per cent for last year, up from 65 per cent in 2019/20.

Cllr Roger Jeavons, deputy leader of the council, said: “We are very pleased with our latest recycling rate, which is the highest of any UK city.

“The measures we have taken over the last few years have greatly increased our rate, and our performance compared to other Welsh councils.

“I’m particularly proud that our household waste recycling centre was recognised as a national leader at this year’s Awards for Excellence in Recycling and Waste Management.”

Monmouthshire council said more people using doorstep collections and less reliance on recycling centres during Covid-19 has contributed to its improved performance.

“This has not only increased our recycling rate but more importantly reduced our overall waste tonnages,” a council spokeswoman said.

“The booking system has helped support this move and has reduced tonnage brought to site by more than 4,000 tonnes, with an average 100kg per visit this has reduced 40,000 car journeys. Improving the quality and quantity of the recyclate we collect with the roll out of reusable polypropylene bags is a key focus for 2022.

“Our reuse shops in Llanfoist and Five Lanes HWRCs have been a great success with profits going to tree planting to mitigate the climate and nature emergencies. These will be supported with the wider circular economy projects including Library of Things (Benthyg), Repair Cafes and the community led Fridge and food projects.”

In 2017/18 Blaenau Gwent had the worst recycling rate of any area in Wales, but this year it met the minimum 64 per cent target, despite seeing a slight fall from 65.3 to 64.3 per cent.

Cllr Joanna Wilkins, the council’s executive member for environment, said: “The introduction of new techniques, which cater for recent changes in recycling behaviour, means we are developing and modernising our approach for the future.

“We can all make a difference and every single person that recycles their waste is helping tackle the climate emergency, by saving energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Caerphilly council, which currently has the lowest recycling rate of any Gwent authority, is working on a campaign to boost recycling.

Cllr Nigel George, cabinet member for community services said: “We are obviously disappointed with the latest figures and it is clear that we all need to do more to increase our annual recycling rates.

“We are currently working with Welsh Government on a major campaign to boost recycling and we are also developing a new waste management strategy.

“I would like to thank all the residents who do their bit to recycle as much as possible, but we also need to target those who could be doing more to help make our environment a cleaner and greener place.”

Torfaen council said it is following a seven-year waste and recycling strategy to improve its performance.

A council spokeswoman said: “The introduction to bag sorting at our Household Waste Recycling Centre has increased our recycling rate, and we are continuing to research into different waste streams we can recycle at the HWRC and at the kerbside.”

