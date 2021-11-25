A £600,000 robotics workshop will be established in Blaenau Gwent as part of a programme designed to inspire youngsters into a career in engineering and manufacturing.

The workshop will be set up at Coleg Gwent, with a pilot hub at Tredegar Comprehensive School.

The project is part of the Welsh Government’s £100 million Tech Valleys programme, which aims to establish the South Wales Valleys, and Blaenau Gwent in particular, as a globally recognised centre for the development of new technologies.

Specialist equipment at the workshop, and associated training, will help prepare students with the skills needed for work in cutting-edge industries.

The pilot hub at Tredegar Comprehensive School will see students from the local area experience taster sessions using the workshop, helping to encourage young people who may not have considered a career in robotics engineering.

Making the announcement, economy minister Vaughan Gething said: “Our vision is to create a vibrant, world-class high technology hub in the Valleys which can attract inward investors within the advanced manufacturing sector and capitalise on the opportunities arising from emerging and developing technologies.

“This robotics workshop is yet another way for us to make young people feel confident in planning their future in a more prosperous, fairer and greener Wales.”

Guy Lacey, principal at Coleg Gwent, said: "The college is playing a key role in training the workforce of the future and the investment by Welsh Government in these modern, technology rich facilities is fantastic.

“We're very proud of the strong links we have with partner schools in Blaenau Gwent and working with Tredegar Comprehensive will be an opportunity to encourage more young people to pursue technology routes in their studies.”

Charlotte Leaves, headteacher at Tredegar Comprehensive School, said: “The development of an Engineering Hub at Ysgol Gyfun Tredegar is a fantastic opportunity to enrich the curriculum and raise the aspirations of our Engineering students.

“Our aim is to ensure that students of Tredegar can learn innovative skills which will support a growing sector of top class engineers in the Valleys.

“We hope that the project meets its full potential and that the skills gained by our pupils will draw investment from sector leading industries thus providing well paid jobs in sustainable industries for the area.”