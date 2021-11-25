ARGUS readers have a last chance to receive all the benefits of being a digital subscriber for less with our Black Friday deal.

From now until Monday, November 29, new digital subscribers will be able to view all of our local and national news, features, crime and human-interest stories as well as access extra puzzles, reader rewards scheme and more benefits for half the price.

An annual subscription in our Black Friday deal would be £26, just 50p per week.

South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson said: “Trusted local news has never been more important and by becoming a digital subscriber you can get unlimited access to all South Wales Argus articles, as well as extra puzzles, our reader rewards scheme and other great benefits.

“But most of all you can play a key part in helping us to continue producing trusted local news and reporting on our communities. From celebrations to heartaches, through triumph and tragedy, our reporters are here, in our community telling your stories.”

MORE NEWS:

For just 50p a week you can make sure you don’t miss out on helpful campaigns such as our In It Together campaign through the pandemic.

You’ll also be able to read heart-warming stories like how a community came together to help a blind woman who’s garden was ruined by shoddy builders, ongoing coverage of live incidents as they unfold and much, much more.

To take advantage of the offer, click here or the 'subscribe' button at the top of the website.