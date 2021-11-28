A MODERN, semi-rural property in the heart of the Gwent countryside has been brought to market, and there is a lot to like about it.

Dan y Deri is a five bedroom, four bathroom property, located near to the village of Raglan in Monmouthshire.

Named after a historic oak tree which can be found outside the house, it is a unique house, full of modern fixtures and fittings.

Currently up for sale, offers in excess of £1,100,000 are being considered.

And, while steep, it does come with a fair amount of real estate for the price.

You can find out just what’s on offer below.

What’s so special about this one?





Brought to market by Fine and Country, it has been described as “an immaculately presented and substantial contemporary country house”.

Built in 2010, the house has been substantially upgraded by the most recent owners, and now offers potential new owns a light and airy family home.

The house is laid out in a visually appealing way – with two bay fronted wings.

The master bedroom (Credit: Fine & Country)

Each side has a first floor balcony too, to make use of the surrounding views.

The property is accessed through a reception hall, which has a high ceiling and oak staircase to the upstairs rooms.

On the ground floor, the star attraction is the drawing room, complete with doors opening out onto the terrace – which makes for a perfect space for entertaining.

The kitchen, which leads on to the dining room

There is also an open plan kitchen which has been recently modernised, and a family room which is said to be “complemented by the brick fireplace housing a wood burning stove”.

Upstairs there is a galleried landing with access to four bedrooms.

Three of the four, including the master bedroom, have an en-suite bathroom, while the final bedroom has access to the family bathroom.

Both the master bedroom and guest bedroom open out onto the balconies.

Outside, the property is accessed through electric gates, and with both a paved driveway and double garage, there is ample parking space.

A view of the balconies (Credit: Fine & Country)

The garage is even joined by an annexe, offering additional accommodation if needed.

The gardens are home to a wooden pergola over a stone terrace, plenty of fields, and wooden stables. All told there is roughly 1.6 acres of land on offer.

This property has been brought to market by Fine and Country, with offers of over £1,100,000 being considered.

The listing can be viewed on Rightmove here, or by contacting the selling agents on 01873 736515.