A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has been missing for almost a week.

Rizwan Mohammed was reported as missing after he was last seen on Thursday, November 18 in Porthcawl at around 11am.

Gwent Police have said that he has known links to Newport and Porthcawl.

“We’re appealing for information to find Rizwan Mohammed who has been reported as missing,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“Rizwan, 15, was last seen on Thursday, November 18 in Porthcawl at around 11am and officers are concerned for his welfare.

“He is of slim build, around 5’ 8” tall and has dark hair.

“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 quoting log 2100405891.”

Alternatively, you can direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Rizwan is also urged to get in contact with officers to confirm that he is safe and well.