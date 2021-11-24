A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has been missing for almost a week.
Rizwan Mohammed was reported as missing after he was last seen on Thursday, November 18 in Porthcawl at around 11am.
Gwent Police have said that he has known links to Newport and Porthcawl.
READ MORE:
- Police appeal for information after elderly man attempts to touch schoolgirl.
- Gwent Police apologises over handling of domestic abuse claims against officer.
- Church burglar stole TV used by mother and toddler group.
“We’re appealing for information to find Rizwan Mohammed who has been reported as missing,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.
“Rizwan, 15, was last seen on Thursday, November 18 in Porthcawl at around 11am and officers are concerned for his welfare.
“He is of slim build, around 5’ 8” tall and has dark hair.
“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 quoting log 2100405891.”
Alternatively, you can direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Rizwan is also urged to get in contact with officers to confirm that he is safe and well.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment