The MONMOUTHSHIRE, Brecon and Abergavenny Canals Trust has written to three Gwent local authorities to say it’s “bitterly disappointed” the councils did not apply for UK Government ‘Levelling Up’ funding to restore the canal.

In an open letter to Newport, Caerphilly and Torfaen councils, the trust chairman Revd. John Collier said: “Our Trust is pleased that [other] very worthwhile Welsh canal schemes have been financially supported.

The UK Government’s ‘Levelling Up’ fund will restore a four-mile stretch of the Montgomery Canal in Powys from the Wales-England border at Llanymynech to Arddleen and improve visitor facilities along the Llangollen Canal at Trevor Basin and Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in Wrexham County.

Mr Collier added that: “This is, however, tinged with disappointment and sadness that our own local councils have not applied for this funding-stream to restore our equally deserving Mon and Brec Canal.

“We cannot help but compare and contrast this current situation to that which existed in 2007, when an enthusiastic partnership between Torfaen CBC, Newport City Council, Caerphilly CBC and British Waterways, supported by our Trust, submitted an application for £25 million Big Lottery funding to enable restoration of the canal.

“The application successfully reached the final UK shortlist but lost out to the Helix Canals Project in Falkirk, Scotland, now completed and a major tourist attraction.

“In the face of huge financial pressures, staffing reductions and changes and, more recently, the pandemic, a once-dynamic Canal Regeneration Partnership, operating since 1995 has, in the last few years, lost all momentum.

“We would urge Torfaen, Newport and Caerphilly Councils to re-energise the Partnership, so that funding opportunities such as the Levelling Up Fund can be explored and coordinated.”

Torfaen County Borough Council's leader Anthony Hunt said: "The Levelling Up fund is an opportunity for councils to apply for one-off regeneration schemes which could be fully implemented by 2025. Given the funding timescales, it was not felt that this was the best avenue to explore for the canal at this time. Our town centres have been hugely impacted during the pandemic and would benefit from additional investment.

"Our commitment to the canal is however stronger than ever. We have recently appointed a canal officer who will be starting work with partners in the next few months on identifying, designing and implementing a range of projects and programmes. We are all working to the same aspiration and hope in future to submit joint bids."

A spokesman for Newport City Council said: "[We] recognise the recreational and biodiversity benefits of the canal system as well as its historic significance.

"Since 2015, using grants from the active travel fund and other sources, the council has invested more than £2.2 million in improvements to access, bridges, and other works including managing water levels and leaks to protect fish and habitat.

"We value this partnership working and would welcome the opportunity to be involved with future funding applications led by the Trust. In the meantime, we will continue to look for ways to fund further investment."

Caerphilly County Borough Council have also been approached for comment.