TWO men have been ordered to pay more than £1,000 between them for fly-tipping offences.

Alex Jeffreys and David Howell were sentenced at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 11.

Jeffreys, 27, of Park Place in Abertillery, admitted not disposing of commercial waste in a proper manner.

And Howell, 36, of Syndicate Terrace in Cwmfelinfach, admitted failing to take all reasonable measures to prevent a breach of the Environmental Protection Act, relating to an offence on May 17, 2019, at Brynglas Avenue in Pontllanfraith.

Jeffreys was fined £320, and ordered to pay £256 in costs and a £32 surcharge.

Howell was fined £120, as well as having to pay £256 in costs and a £30 surcharge.