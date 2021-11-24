A QUADBIKE has been stolen from the Penyrheol area of Caerphilly.

Gwent Police have said the quadbike had been stored in a “secure location”, but was taken by thieves on the evening of Friday, November 19.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating the theft of a quad from the Penyrheol area of Caerphilly.

“The quad was removed from a secure location some time over the evening of November 19.

“If you have any information regarding this incident please ring 101 quoting occurrence number 2100407514.”

South Wales Argus: A quadbike has been stolen from in Caerphilly. Picture: Gwent Police Twitter (@GPCaerphilly).A quadbike has been stolen from in Caerphilly. Picture: Gwent Police Twitter (@GPCaerphilly).