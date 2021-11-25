POLICE have identified the man who died in a stabbing in Cardiff earlier this week.

Jordan Cody-Foster died following a stabbing in Hansen Street, Butetown, Cardiff, on Tuesday, November 23.

His family say he was deeply loved and that they are grieved and saddened by his death.

Steven White, aged 44, who was arrested in Splott, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court today.

Mr Cody-Foster’s family, who continue to be updated and supported by family liaison officers, have released the following statement: “We are grieved and saddened by the sudden, brutal murder of our son, nephew, cousin, brother and father. He was deeply loved by everyone.

“The early years of Jordan’s life were filled with love and hope, and he enjoyed many sporting activities.

“We also pray for the peace of God to keep and comfort us and Jordan’s friends at this very difficult time. We also ask for calm from those who knew him in respect of his memory and do not take any action into your own hands.”

Emergency services were called to Hansen Street shortly after 9am on Tuesday to reports of a stabbing.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services and staff from the nearby Huggard Centre, Mr Cody-Foster died from his injuries.

While detectives are not looking for anybody else in connection with his death, an investigation is continuing.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies said: “Our thoughts are with Jordan’s friends and family who are devastated by his death.

“Understandably his death has also shocked the community, particularly those who work and reside at the nearby Huggard Centre, and I would like to thank them for the support they have given the police investigation.

“We are extremely grateful for all information received and would urge anyone else with information to please contact us.”

To contact South Wales Police with information:

Go to: bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

Send a private message on Facebook/Twitter

Via email: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk

Phone: 101

(Make sure to quote occurrence *410667)

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.