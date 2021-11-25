HERE is a round up of public notices which has appear in the South Wales Argus over the last week:
- The Welsh Government has decided that an environmental impact assessment at the M4 Ebbw Bridge is not needed. The assessment would have looked at the implications of the proposed repair to the bridge and to establish any adverse effects it could have on the environmental integrity of the Ebbw River and the River Usk.
The work is to carry out urgent intervention works at the bridge and the work is deemed to be 'improvement' works. Welsh ministers have determined the work is not likely to have a significant adverse effect on the environment and that the EIA is not required.
The work will require a Flood Risk Activity Permit and Newport City Council has been issued with a precautionary Method of Works Statement which outlines that the work will not affect the integrity of the Ebbw River Site of Importance to Nature Conservation. The work will also not impact the salmon migration season and have been agreed NRW.
Woodland and trees beside the bridge piers will be cleared so the work can take place. European Protected Species surveys have been undertaken and a Dormouse licence for the works has been issues by NRW.
An Ecological Clerk of Works will be employed for the duration of the project to undertake species checks ahead of works affecting suitable habitat features.
The works include the treatment of Japanese Knotweed to ensure its extent does not increase as a result of the works.
The area where vegetation clearance will be undertaken will be replanted with an improved diversity of native shrubs and trees at the end of the work.
- Chepstow Plantaria Ltd is applying for a Premises Licence for Chepstow Garden Centre, Pwllmeyric, Chepstow, for the supply of alcohol (on and off sales) from Monday to Saturday 9am to 6.30pm and Sunday 10.30am to 4.30pm.
- Robinson Manufacturing Ltd of 25-31 Meadow Close, Ise Valley Industrial Estate, Wellingborough, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to add an operating centre to keep three goods vehicles and three trailers at Unit 9 Rassau Industrial Estate, Rassau, Ebbw Vale.
- Co-op Legal Services Ltd, Bristol, is looking for any persons having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Bronwen Cicely Free (deceased), formerly of late of 16 Bridge Street. Risca, who died on September 26, 2021.
- Newport City Council is to temporarily close footpath 407/1 for a distance of 60 metres running from grid reference ST 31598899 to Grid Reference ST31578895, at Riverbank Avenue, St Julians, Newport. The alternative route is the adjacent highway at Riverbank Avenue. The reason for making the order is to facilitate the installation of new pipework and chambers to mitigate flooding. The proposed order will be operative from November 27, 2021, and will continue in force for a period not exceeding six months or until the works which it is proposed to carry out have been completed, whichever is the earlier. It is anticipated that the works will be completed in 17 weeks.
- Newport City Council is to temporarily close footpath 398/6 near Malpas Church Primary School. Alternative Route is along footway on Graig Park Avenue to Malpas Road. The reason for making the order is to accommodate path improvement works. The proposed order will be operative from December 3, 2021, and will continue in force for a period not exceeding six months or until the works which it is proposed to carry out have been completed, whichever is the earlier.
- Simon Mark Stone trading as Crownhill Topsoil and Aggregates Ltd of Unit 21, Caerwent Army Training Area, Caerwent, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Unit 21, Caerwent Army Training Area, Caerwent, as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and four trailers and to use Bentley Green Farm, Crick, near Caldicot, as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and four trailers.
- Gabb and Co, Abergavenny, is looking for any persons having a claim against or an interest in the estate of David Joseph Rimmer (deceased), formerly of 39 Barnfield, Ponthir, Newport, who died on June 29, 2021.
