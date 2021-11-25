SEATY Betty is holding a six day Black Friday event - offering price drops on gym leggings, coats, jackets, sports bras and more.

Black Friday is taking place on November 26 this year with price drops on major brands like Dyson, Amazon, Currys, Samsung, Sky and AO.

Sweaty Betty has revealed its Black Friday discounts for 2021 - offering you 25% off everything.

The sale will only be taking place between November 24 and November 30 - so you'll have to get in early for the best size options and stock.

Here's a look at some of the items in Sweaty Betty's Black Friday sale - and the promo code you'll need.

Sweaty Betty's Black Friday sale

To get 25% off in Sweaty Betty's Black Friday sale, you will need to use the code 'CHEERS'.

These are some of the top items across different categories of Sweaty Betty's six day Black Friday event.

You can find the full list of items here.

Sweaty Betty swimwear

Sweaty Betty is one of the most popular places to get swimwear - and now you can get 25 per cent off.

Styles on offer include the black Lido Mesh Swimsuit, made out of regenerated plastic.

You can get £20 off this flattering sustainable swimsuit which works for both performance or lifestyle use.

To add to the eco-friendly use of recycled plastic swimwear, you can also take £21.25 off this duo-colour Harlyn Swimsuit.

With two daring red tones, this Sweaty Betty swimming costume has a flattering racer back cut with an open back panel.

Moving onto more swimwear in Sweaty Betty's recycled plastic range, you can get discounts on this Retro Bikini Top and matching Retro Bikini Bottoms.

Sport this super stylish bikini combo for less using the CHEERS code.

Sweaty Betty coats

This Pathfinder Packable Jacket is made out of recycled nylon as well as being a lightweight, packable jacket for everyday adventures.

For women concerned about pockets, you not only have side pockets but a great inner side pocket for your keys, phone, purse and more.

This jacket comes in the colours: black, moss green, two types of red and animal print.

With the CHEERS code, you can get £38.75 knocked off the Pathfinder Packable Jacket.

The Pathfinder Packable Jacket. Photo: Sweaty Betty.

The Out Of The Woods Zip Through has got to be one of the funkiest items on the Sweaty Betty site.

Designed with a blue leopard print pattern, this is a zip through fleece made for outdoor adventures.

Using the Black Friday promo code, Sweaty Betty will take off £36.25.

Perfect for people who love escaping into the outdoors, this Mission Waterproof Jacket will get you through Winter runs and cycling.

This Black Friday, Sweaty Betty will give you £46.25 off the Mission Waterproof Jacket - available in two types of blue, black and green.

Discounts on Sweaty Betty leggings

You can't go wrong with a quality pair of leggings - whether it's ones designed for running and cycling or a relaxing yoga session.

For those who go to the gym or want leggings for running or cycling, try the Power 7/8 Gym Leggings.

With a Black Friday discount of £18.75, these multi-sport gym leggings feature sweat-wicking and bum sculpting.

Other great options include the All Day High-Waisted Gym Leggings and Power High-Waisted Gym Leggings.

For Winter, Sweaty Betty has options like the Eco Therma Running Leggings, also made out of recycled bottles, for £23.75 less.

Even better, these black gym leggings have a handy side pocket and back zip pocket.

For yoga, Sweaty Betty's best options include the Super Sculpt Sustainable Yoga Leggings, recycled from plastic bottles.

With some of the most eye-catching and unique designs, you can practice in style for £21.25 less.

Other possible yogi choices include £21.25 off the Super Sculpt Emboss 7/8 Yoga Leggings and £13.75 off the Mindful Seamless 7/8 Yoga Leggings.

Find the full list of deals on the Sweaty Betty shop here.