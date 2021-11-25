MAJOR West End shows have released their Black Friday deals ahead of the event on Friday, November 26.

If you or someone close to you is a big musical theater fan, then now is the perfect time to grab some discounted tickets.

As loads of the West End's best shows are offering deals and discounts on tickets, including Dear Evan Hansen, Les Miserables, and Phantom of the Opera.

With some offering up to 50 per cent off, now is the best time to grab seats to some of London's best shows.

See Phantom of the Opera now. (PA)

The Best West End Black Friday Deals

Dear Evan Hansen

This multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical has recently reopened on the West End and is receiving top reviews.

Tickets for the show are normal over £70 but you can grab a 50% discount now and grab premium seats for just £75.

Les Miserables

The massively popular musical has been on the London stage for over 30 years and is still booked out.

Tickets now start from £24 saving you up to £27.

Only Fools and Horses

Enjoy a night at the Theatre Royal Haymarket to watch this sitcom come to life on stage.

Book before December 1 and you could save £50.

Phantom of the Opera

This incredible show has been on stage for 35 years and is now one of the most successful musicals of all time.

You can save £48 if you grab tickets now starting at £27.

Mary Poppins

Take the family to see this Disney musical at London's Prince Edward Theatre and prepare to leave singing.

Tickets start at £24 and you can save £46 if you buy them now.

The Play That Goes Wrong

This show will make everything laugh will silly and genius writing that will make you laugh so hard you'll cry.

You can save up to £29.25 now when you now, with tickets just £24 now.