LAUNCHING on November 25 2021 and running until November 30, 2021, British Airways will be offering Black Friday deals on various flights and holiday packages.

The deals will see 20,000 discounted seats to US destinations, cheap prices on European city breaks and savings on British Airways Holiday packages.

To take advantage of these deals, customers must book from 25 November to 30 November 2021.

Travellers can bag themselves great offers to top US destinations, including £299 return flights to New York, Boston and Philadelphia from London Heathrow.

US holiday packages with British Airways Holidays are also on offer, including three nights in New York from £399pp and three nights in Boston from £419pp.

New York (British Airways)

If you’re looking to take a European city break you can book flights and two nights’ hotel accommodation from £119pp to Barcelona, Budapest, Milan, Nice, Prague, Warsaw and Lisbon.

On top of this, British Airways Holidays is offering up to a further £300 off holiday packages to any destination, available on trips taken any time before 20 October 2022. To get this deal you must meet the following spends:

Spend £10,000 on a flight + hotel package and save £300 per booking

Spend £5,000 on a flight + hotel package and save £200 per booking

Spend £2,500 on any holiday package and save £100 per booking

Spend £1,250 on any holiday package and save £50 per booking

Spend £650 on a flight + car package and save £25 per booking

Colm Lacy, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “2022 is going to be the year we can truly start to explore the world again. As restrictions continue to ease, we see visits to the British Airways website increasing, which is a good indication that holidays are back on the agenda for our customers.

Cocktails in the Caribbean (British Airways)

“The pandemic has made us all realise we can’t take travel for granted and we hope that next year provides our customers with an opportunity to create some special new memories after a really tough time.”

British Airways Black Friday deals

New York: British Airways Holidays offers three nights, at the 3* Pod 51 Hotel, from £399pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 January - 31 January 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by 30 November 2021.

To book visit the website.

New York: British Airways Holidays offers three nights at the 4* Hilton New York Midtown from £479pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 January - 31 January 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by 30 November 2021.

To book visit the website.

New York (British Airways)

Boston: British Airways Holidays offers three nights at the 3.5* DoubleTree by Hilton Boston Bayside from £419pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 January - 31 January 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by 30 November 2021.

To book visit the website.

Philadelphia British Airways Holidays offers three nights at the 4* Sonesta Philadelphia Downtown from £429pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 January - 31 January 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by 30 November 2021.

To book visit the website.

Barcelona: British Airways Holidays offers two nights at the 4* Attica 21 Barcelona Mar from £119pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 December - 31 January 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (Euro Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by 30 November 2021.

To book visit the website.

Lisbon: British Airways Holidays offers two nights at the 4* Zenit Lisboa, from £119pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 December - 27 May 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (Euro Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by 30 November 2021.

To book visit the website.

Nice: British Airways Holidays offers two nights at the 4* NH Nice from £119pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 December - 31 January 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (Euro Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation. Book by 30 November 2021.

To book visit the website.

Corfu: British Airways Holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Dreams Corfu Resort & Spa from £849pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 September - 30 September 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (Euro Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation on All Inclusive board basis. Book by 30 November 2021.

To book visit the website.

Barbados (British Airways)

Barbados: British Airways Holidays offers seven nights at the 4* South Beach Resort, from £899pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 June - 30 June 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation with breakfast. Book by 30 November 2021.

To book visit the website.

Here are some of our favourite moments as we celebrated the US reopening earlier this week ✈️❤️🇺🇸 #BritishAirways #YouMakeUsFly #BritsAreBack pic.twitter.com/gzNO9TC7sU — British Airways (@British_Airways) November 12, 2021

St Lucia: British Airways Holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa from £799pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 June - 30 June 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation with breakfast. Book by 30 November 2021.

To book visit the website.

All-inclusive St Lucia: British Airways Holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa from £1189pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 June - 30 June 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation on All Inclusive board basis. Book by 30 November 2021.

To book visit the website.

Dubai: British Airways Holidays offers three nights at the 5* Sofitel Dubai The Palm from £649pp, travelling on selected dates between 1 June - 30 June 2022 inclusive. Includes economy (World Traveller) return flights from London Heathrow Airport, 23kg luggage allowance and accommodation on Half Board board basis. Book by 30 November 2021.

To book visit the website.

Visit the British Airways website here to see all the Black Friday deals.