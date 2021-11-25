DOGS will be banned from sports pitches, play areas and beaches in Newport if a new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) is approved.

Newport City Council has launched a consultation on the new PSPO which will cover the issue of the control of dogs on public sites.

The PSPO includes issues such as dog fouling, keeping dogs on leads and excluding dogs from specified zones or sites.

In summary the proposed order which is to be consulted upon is as follows:

Excludes dogs from:

enclosed children's play areas;

specific coastal areas and beaches at certain times of year;

specific sporting or recreational facilities at certain times of the year.

Requires dogs to be kept under close control or on a leads within:

City council churchyards and cemeteries on a lead;

Countryside or coastal sites as directed;

Sites designated for nature conservation and protection as directed;

Along cycleways and Active Travel routes as directed.

It also requires dog owners to pick up after their dogs.

This PSPO applies to any land to which is open to air and to which the public have access.

A suitable receptacle to collect and dispose of dog faeces must be carried by owners.

Dog owners must also put their dog on a lead when directed to do so by an authorised officer or by appropriate signage on site.

READ MORE:

This will apply to any public land where a dog is considered to be out of control or causing alarm and or distress.

To view a map of your area, which designates where dogs will and will not be able to go - and where leads must be kept on - click here.

The public consultation will close on Friday, December 24.

Earlier this month a similar ban was approved in Caerphilly County Borough.