A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JAMIE WILLIAM O'BRIEN, 39, of Shelley Green, St Dials, Cwmbran, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted assault by beating on August 1.

He was ordered to pay £313 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ALEX ROACH, 22, of Caerau Crescent, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted assault by beating on July 20.

He was ordered to pay a £107 in costs and a surcharge.

LIAM O'LEARY, 36, of Stow Hill, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Lyne Road on April 18.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LAUREN PAINTER, 22, of Bellevue Close, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Greenmeadow Way on May 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICOLE PAIGE SILVERTHORNE, 24, of Tillery Road, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEVI DOHERTY, 27, of Bath Street, Hereford, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to trespassing upon the lines at Newport railway station on May 19.

RYAN CHARLES JONES, 27, of Willow Lane, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner on July 10.

He was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.

CARL ZANE AINSCOUGH, 32, of St David’s Road, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Rother Avenue on May 6.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

WAYNE DOWNS, 48, of Graig Y Nos, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAVOL KIMA, 28, of Bailey Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on April 27.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KEITH COLIN POWELL, 36, of Waunheulog, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Pond Road on April 28.

CHRISTOPHER PROBERT, 40, of Gelli Rhwy Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A467 southbound in Brynmawr on April 25.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANGHARAD REES, 33, of Milton Place, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NAOMI SWALES, 33, of Fisherman’s Walk, Bulwark, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.