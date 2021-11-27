THESE six villains were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like drug dealing, assault, dangerous driving and violent disorder.

We look at their cases.

Emma Hughson

Emma Hughson was jailed for six years for glassing a man in the back of the head with a broken bottle.

The 42-year-old, of no fixed abode, Newport, admitted wounding Good Samaritan David Shea.

Prosecutor Joshua Scouller said: “The victim had been assisting the defendant with her housing issues and allowed her to stay at his house when he worked away.”

Luke Montgomery

A drug dealer who had more than £2,000 worth of cocaine in his car was clocked at 106mph while trying to evade police.

Luke Montgomery, 19, from Newport, led officers on a high-speed chase through the Caerphilly area.

He carried on going even after two tyres on his Volkswagen Golf were burst by a stinger.

Montgomery was locked up for three years.

Shaun Bilton

A man with a history of violence against the police is back behind bars after he attacked another officer.

Shaun Bilton, 33, from Caerphilly, was jailed for 12 months after he was found guilty in his absence of fresh offences committed.

The defendant was jailed for 32 weeks in January for assaulting police officers.

Thomas Franklin

Ryan Harrison

Samuel Callaway

Three men were jailed for nine years for their part in a “revenge attack” which led to their victim being stabbed with a hunting knife.

Thomas Franklin, Ryan Harrison and Samuel Callaway had ganged up on David Samuel outside his girlfriend’s house in Caldicot during the early hours of the morning.

Newport Crown Court heard how a knife fight took place between them, with the gang having one blade and the victim armed with another.

Franklin, 31, of Station Road, Rogiet, near Caldicot, was jailed for three years and four months.

Harrison, 27, of no fixed abode, Newport, was sent to prison for three years.

Callaway, 29, of Tudor Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport, was locked up for two years and eight months.