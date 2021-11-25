ADVERTS for cosmetic procedures targeting people under 18 are to be banned, the Committee for Advertising Practice has announced.

It means companies will not be able to advertise directly to young people encouraging them to undergo any cosmetic procedures, such as breast augmentation or reduction, "tummy tucks", nose reshaping or facelifts.

This includes advertising around television shows likely to appeal to under-18s or any other form of media with under-18s as a large proportion of the audience.

The ban, which goes into effect in May 2022, will also extend to dermal fillers and skin rejuvenation treatments such as injectable treatments, chemical peels and laser or light treatments and teeth whitening products.

It was only in October 2021 that under-18s were banned from receiving Botox and dermal lip fillers in England under a new law announced by former health minister Nadine Dorries.

Botox and dermal fillers are already banned for under-18s (PA)

Ms Dorries wrote in the Mail on September 5: “No child needs cosmetic procedures unless for medical reasons. Their physical and mental development is not complete.”

The new rules come after concerns over rising mental health and body image issues among young people.

The Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP) director Shahriar Coupal said: “Because of the inherent risks of cosmetic intervention procedures, and the potential appeal of these services to young people struggling with body confidence issues, it’s important we set the bar necessarily high in terms of marketing.

“The new rules will ensure ads can’t be targeted at under-18s and, where children and young people do see them, our strict content rules mean the ads can’t mislead or otherwise exploit the vulnerabilities of their audience.”

Cosmetic procedures are designed to change a person's physical appearance and there was an increase in young people attempting to achieve an "Instagram face".

An "Instagram face" is characterised by high cheekbones, poreless skin, cat-like eyes and plump lips, a look commonly seen among celebrities and influencers on social media sites.

