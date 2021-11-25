WALES’ autumn breakthrough star Taine Basham has committed his future to the Dragons by extending his contract by three years.

The 22-year-old from Talywain was in talks with Rodney Parade bosses before heading off to Test duty and has now signed a deal that the Argus understands runs until 2025.

Basham has long been tipped as a potential star and was given his Dragons debut by Bernard Jackman against the Scarlets in January 2018.

He has made 53 club appearances and scored 12 tries thanks to his dynamism with ball in hand, although it’s his improvement in the less flashy areas that has recently earned the praise of director of rugby Dean Ryan.

STAYING: Taine Basham has signed a new Dragons deal

“I’m really happy to sign up. I’ve come through the academy system at Dragons, it’s my region and feels like home,” said Basham.

“I feel this is the right environment for me to continue to work as hard as possible on my game and on my development.

“I’m excited about what the future holds here and how I can help the Dragons continue to move forward.”

After twice being called up to train with Wales, Basham made his international debut against Canada last summer and won two more caps against Argentina before his stock rose dramatically this autumn.

Wayne Pivac was deprived of several leading options in the back row and the young Dragon grasped his chance as a starter against New Zealand, world champions South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton, who previously worked with Basham on his breakdown game when part of the national coaching set-up, was impressed.

Taine Basham carrying hard against Australia

“He was a shining light for Wales, great in attack and with turnovers to his name. What a bright player Wales have,” said the legendary former flanker.

“It's been a bit of a blessing in disguise to have so many injuries because we are two years out from the World Cup.

“Wales need to know if there are young players that can step up against the top southern hemisphere teams and Taine Basham is definitely one of those guys. He really shone over the four weeks.”