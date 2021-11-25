A CALDICOT man has been missing for almost a week.
Dean Upton, who is 57 and from the area, was last seen on Friday, November 19.
Gwent Police say he is known to frequent the King George V playing fields in Caldicot and Magor seawall.
"We're appealing for information to locate 57 year old Dean Upton who has been reported as missing from his home address in Caldicot," a police statement said.
"Dean is described as being 5ft 6ins tall with brown hair. He's believed to be wearing the same jacket he has on in this photo and white Adidas trainers.
"Anyone with information relating to Dean's whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting 2100409918."
