THERE have been 2,377 newly reported cases of coronavirus and nine new deaths in Wales – including one in Gwent – according to Public Health Wales.
Of the newly-reported cases, 357 of those were in Gwent.
Caerphilly reported the most new cases in Gwent with 118. Torfaen has 73 new cases; Newport has 67 new cases and Monmouthshire has 60 new cases. Blaenau Gwent reported the lowest number of new cases in Gwent, with 39.
Based on Public Health Wales’s statistics there has been 1,099 Covid-related deaths in Gwent throughout the whole coronavirus pandemic.
The death toll throughout the entire pandemic, according to Public Health Wales, is now at 6,377 which includes 15 residents outside Wales.
The newly reported cases, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:
- Anglesey - 69
- Blaenau Gwent - 39
- Bridgend - 114
- Caerphilly - 118
- Cardiff - 245
- Carmarthenshire - 169
- Ceredigion - 27
- Conwy - 68
- Denbighshire - 66
- Flintshire - 105
- Gwynedd - 142
- Merthyr Tydfil - 43
- Monmouthshire - 60
- Neath Port Talbot - 80
- Newport - 67
- Pembrokeshire - 127
- Powys - 93
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 171
- Swansea - 172
- Torfaen - 73
- Vale of Glamorgan - 153
- Wrexham - 88
- Unknown location - six
- Resident outside Wales – 82
