IF YOU'VE ever fancied running your own supermarket, now could be your chance.

Currently short of stock, shelves, staff, and at the minute, customers, the former Lidl store is currently looking something of a sorry sight.

Located at Newport West Retail Park off Docks Way, the store has stood empty for a number of months.

On April 7, 2021, the budget supermarket shut the doors of this store, paving the way for the opening of their brand new supermarket on the site of the former South Wales Argus offices on Cardiff Road, the very next day.

But, while the opening proved to be a success, the Docks Way site, which was once a popular shopping destination, was quickly forgotten about.

Now, there is hope that an interested party may be up for the challenge of bringing it back into use.

Quite simply, nothing appears to be happening, at least, at the moment.

Once Lidl closed here, the signs for the German supermarket were swiftly removed, and the store left empty.

This week, commercial property experts Fletcher Morgan have announced that Lidl has brought them on board in a bid to help with their property removal in Wales – including sites in Swansea, Carmarthen, Crosshands, and the Newport site.

And, as part of this, the former store has been brought to market.

At this time, all 10,336 square foot of real estate is available to let.

Permission is currently in place to continue using the site as a class A1 retail business, and the cost of rent is available to all interested parties.

In recent times, the retail sector has been struggling, for the most part.

There are a few bright spots – such as Lidl, as fate would have it, announcing massive expansion plans for the UK.

But elsewhere, many retailers have been turning their back on physical shop space, in favour of an online only model.

Of course, the highest profile example of this is Debenhams, which left a massive hole in Newport’s retail space.

However, selling agent Fletcher Morgan has made the point that the location of the former Lidl store in Newport is actually full of potential.

Docks Way is in fairly close proximity to some major projects in the city, and could result in additional footfall to this area.

They said: “There are two significant redevelopment projects underway in close proximity to the site, namely the £75 million redevelopment of the 39 acre Whitehead Works and Mon Bank Siding which will deliver over 1,000 new homes and a new Primary School increasing the immediate catchment population.”