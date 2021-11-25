TWO knifemen who fought each other in front of terrified neighbours because of “bad blood” between them have been jailed.

Abid Hassan, also known as Abid Mohammed, 24, of Halstead Street, Newport, and Lewis O’Brien, 30, clashed in the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff over the summer.

Hassan was armed with a kitchen knife and O’Brien with what was described as a 12-inch “machete-type weapon”.

Abid Hassan, also known as Abid Mohammed

Jeffrey Jones, prosecuting, said the defendants had attacked each other in Round Wood at just before 6pm on Wednesday, August 11.

Newport Crown Court was told it was unclear what the background of the “bad blood” between them was.

Witnesses would have been scared witless

O’Brien held Hassan up against a wall at one point and both men were injured in the fight.

Lewis O’Brien

Hassan suffered a cut to his head and face and O’Brien a puncture wound to his upper right arm.

Horrified witnesses, including a “vulnerable old lady”, looked on as they tussled near the front doors of residential houses.

One woman recorded part of the fight on her mobile phone and it was used as part of the prosecution evidence and played in court.

Hassan pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a knife in public.

O’Brien, of no fixed abode, Cardiff, also admitted affray and threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place.

Hassan had previous convictions for harassment and possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

O’Brien had previous convictions for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and battery.

Rosamund Rutter, representing Hassan, said: “There was bad blood between the defendants.

“My client took the law into his own hands.”

Nik Strobl, mitigating for O’Brien, said he was a father who had been in work in the construction industry at the time of the offence.

Judge Huw Rees told the defendants: “This was a serious incident in which you were both armed and it was seen by neighbours in Llanedeyrn.

“It would have been frightening if not terrifying for witnesses – they would have been scared witless.

“Nobody really knows what the background to this case is.”

Hassan was jailed for 22 months and O’Brien locked up for two years.

Both will have to pay a victim surcharge following their release from custody.