A BURGLAR who broke into a hair salon has been jailed.
Kieran Christopher Davies raided Hairplay on Baneswell Road, Newport, on Saturday, November 20.
The city’s magistrates’ court heard he stole property to a “value unknown”.
MORE NEWS: Cowboy builder ordered to pay £12.5k to victims over shoddy work
Davies, 34, of Watch House Parade, Newport, pleaded guilty to burglary.
He committed this offence after being released from prison on licence and has previous convictions for similar matters.
The defendant was locked up for 20 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge following his release.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.