A BURGLAR who broke into a hair salon has been jailed.

Kieran Christopher Davies raided Hairplay on Baneswell Road, Newport, on Saturday, November 20.

The city’s magistrates’ court heard he stole property to a “value unknown”.

Davies, 34, of Watch House Parade, Newport, pleaded guilty to burglary.

He committed this offence after being released from prison on licence and has previous convictions for similar matters.

The defendant was locked up for 20 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge following his release.