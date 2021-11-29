THE weather has well and truly turned over the last few weeks as the warm weather has departed for the year.

As we come into December, the temperature is predicted to drop even more, which can lead to dangerous driving conditions.

Many of us are unaware of the different fines we could get driving in the winter months, so Car Lease Special Offers has put together a list of five fines that could cost you up to £10,000 this winter.

Low tyre pressure could result in a £10,000 fine

When the temperature drops tyres can lose their pressure a lot quicker, so it’s recommended you should check your pressure once a week in the winter.

You could be fined £2,500 and given three penalty points for each tyre that fails to meet pressure regulations and legal tread depth rules.

If all four tyres fail, you’re looking at a potential fine of up to £10,000 and a whopping 12 points on your licence.

Driving fines you could face this winter (Canva)

A snowy registration plate can cost you £1,000 in fines

It’s commonly known that leaving snow and ice on your windscreen or roof can land you a fine, but many are unaware that you also need to clear your registration plate.

A concealed registration plate, from snow, mud or other dirt could land you a £1,000 fine for obstructing the police.

Careless driving on icy roads could cost £2,500

Careless driving when it comes to icy rad doesn’t just refer to using your phone or drifting between lanes. Things like following another car too closely and driving too quickly in dangerous conditions could see you being fined.

Even if you are driving within the speed limit, things like taking a corner too fast can be hazardous in wintery conditions.

Wearing snow boots? Risk a £100 fine and points on your licence

Keeping your feet warm and dry when there’s snow and sleet on the ground is essential. But make sure the shoes you wear in the car are legal.

Highway Code 97 states that you should make sure “clothing and footwear do not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner”. Violating this code can result in a £100 fine and three points on your driving licence, though it’s more likely that you’ll be given a warning or offered an educational driving seminar instead.

Driving through puddles could end up costing £5,000

Many of us know the horrible experience of being splashed on the pavement by a vehicle going through a puddle. The icy water soaks right through you as you walk home.

But did you know drivers can be fined for this? If you drive through a large puddle and end up splashing a pedestrian you could run the risk of paying a £100 fine or end up with a huge fine of £5,000 if the matter is taken to court by the affected pedestrian.

MORE NEWS: