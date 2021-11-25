A NEWPORT teacher has been named as one of the UK’s most inspirational educators.

Announced on the BBC's The One Show last night, Abigail Chase – an English teacher at Bassaleg Secondary School – won a Gold Award in the Pearson National Teaching Awards for The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School.

⭐️ National @TeachingAwards 2021 - Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School - WINNER: Abigail Chase!



Congratulations Abigail, you're amazing! 👏#TheOneShow | @dowden_amy pic.twitter.com/cZjZDtTysD — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) November 24, 2021

The award came as part of a week-long celebration of teaching which will end this Sunday at a ceremony celebrating all 102 Silver Winners of the Pearson National Teaching Awards. At the ceremony, Ms Chase will be honoured alongside other Gold Winners across 15 categories as the best of the UK’s educators.

Ms Chase, who is also Associate Headteacher for Pedagogy and Reflective Practice, was commended for being an inspiration to the school community through her passion for learning and genuine care for pupils’ wellbeing.

She was also praised as a teacher who “makes a difference” every day to the pupils she teaches and the staff she works with, as well as someone who “will never give up on anyone or anything.”

Speaking about her achievement, Ms Chase said: “I feel completely overwhelmed by this whole experience. It’s been so special and something I will always treasure.

“I am so lucky to work every day in a profession I love, alongside the most inspiring and brilliant young people.

“I have to say a massive thank you to all our pupils and staff at Bassaleg School – they really are incredible.”

The UK Government’s education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “I would like to congratulate Abigail Chase for this recognition of their amazing work and dedication to their students. Winning one of these awards is a terrific achievement and is testament to Abigail’s skill, commitment and passion for teaching.

“We are lucky enough to have some of the best teachers in the world and I would like to thank every single one of our education staff for their hard work supporting children and young people, especially during the pandemic.”