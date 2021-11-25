NEWPORT County AFC boss James Rowberry will put a freeze on fixtures under Friday night lights after a draining week that has forced members of his squad into a cryochamber.

The Exiles hosted Swindon in League Two last Saturday, headed to Crawley on Tuesday and travel to Colchester this evening ahead of a game tomorrow (kick-off 7.45pm).

It was a cold night at Broadfield Stadium in midweek yet the fixture list meant that the squad were given the option of cryotherapy on Wednesday to help their bodies recover, an offer that four players took up.

A decision was taken ahead of the season to shift several fixtures from Saturdays to Fridays.

County have travelled to Harrogate, Barrow and Hartlepool while they will host Hartlepool and Colchester on Fridays in the run-in.

“I won't be advocating any more Friday evenings, but things out of our control can change,” said manager Rowberry, who took the reins last month.

“I knew this was the schedule [when joining the club] and I am really calm in getting on with it.

“We will prepare as best as we can and the players have done it before. We will give our all for the fans that travel all that way or watch on iFollow.”

County planned for a hectic seven days and Rowberry freshened up his side at Crawley by bringing in Aaron Lewis for Ryan Haynes at left wing-back and Kevin Ellison up front for Courtney Baker-Richardson.

He will make at least two changes in Colchester with captain and defender Matty Dolan out with concussion and midfielder Ed Upson suspended.

“Naturally we will be a little bit tired because of the travelling,” said Rowberry. “It's not ideal going to Crawley on a Tuesday night and then Colchester on a Friday night.

“We will prepare as well as we can. We will rest and recover properly, provide the right nutrition and hydration, provide the right support from a massage and physiotherapy perspective.

“We were able to utilise a cryochamber on Wednesday, which was a massive help for some of the lads.

“Our sports science department of Lewis (Binns) and Tom (Gittoes) are at the forefront of modern techniques and we are lucky to have them on board.”

Colchester had home advantage on Tuesday when beating Exeter City 3-1.