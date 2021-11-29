A CAERPHILLY man has been issued with a four-figure bill for breaching covid rules in Wales.
Lloyd Hurn, of De Winton Terrace, Llanbradach, appeared before magistrates earlier this month, having been found to have gathered in an alert level four area of Wales without reasonable excuse.
The charge stems from when the nation was in lockdown restrictions in early parts of 2021.
On March 20, 2021, the 28-year-old was found to be present at 24 Woodlands Crescent in Treharris, Merthyr Tydfil County Borough.
He was found to be here “without reasonable excuse, during the emergency period”, contravening a requirement not to participate in a private gathering.
Appearing before Cardiff Magistrates Court, Hurn was found to have breached several regulations under the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No. 5) (Wales) Regulations 2020 – the measures put in place to protect the nation from the virus.
On Tuesday, November 2, Hurn pleaded guilty, which was taken into account when the sentence was handed out.
He was issued a fine of £933.
What’s more, the court ordered him to pay costs of £90, and a surcharge of £93 to fund victim services.
The total fee to pay stands at £1,116, and is set to be paid at a rate of £80 per month.
