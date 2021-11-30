Coping with bereavement is never an easy thing to deal with and it is important to recieve the best possible support.

Here are 4 of the best funeral directors that will offer just that and more.

Tovey Bros

Tovey Bros Funeral Directors are comprised of longstanding and caring professionals who have served the people of Newport & South East Wales for many years with great distinction.

Our aim is to provide a safe place for bereaved people to find support, reassurance and information on their unique, but often difficult grief journey.

We are currently able to offer meetings by zoom, led by Dr Bill Webster. We hope to resume group meetings during the summer. Pre-registration is required for all meetings, by contacting Tovey Bros on 01633 266848 or info@toveybros.co.uk

Website: www.toveybros.co.uk

Green Willow Funerals

Green Willows Funeral Home are always at the heart of the community and the directors of Green Willow Funerals give their expertise, time and governance in a voluntary capacity. Their motivation is to ensure bereaved individuals and families receive personal, respectful and affordable services and to ensure company profits are donated for charitable purposes.

Furthermore, the directors set and promote an ethos and standards to which:

The company and its staff will provide a transparent, compassionate service to its clients and the families that it serves.

The approach to the client will be client-centred and, at all times, impartial professional advice will be provided, giving the client all options possible.

We will enable and support the client and empower them to be the decision maker and, having provided the required information, ensure the client understands why they have made those decisions and that it remains appropriate to their needs.

We will maintain professional fees that meet the needs of the company and its commitments and reflect the services provided; however, these charges are not purely profit driven and are levied at a rate that provides a cost effective option to the clients and the communities that we serve when they are compared to the charges made by the company’s competitors.

All clients, regardless of gender, faith or belief are treated as equals. Green Willow Funerals is also an equal opportunity employer.

As a company owned by a Christian and charitable body, the Cardiff YMCA (1910) Trust, the company and its staff aim to maintain and uphold in all matters Christian principles and teachings, although they (the staff) are not required to be practising Christians.

Phone: Newport | 01633 746531

Website: greenwillowfunerals.com

Stanley J Nicholas

Stanley J Nicholas Ltd and its roots began in 1946 and we are proud to be the longest established independent family owned and run funeral directors in the Rhymney Valley.

We strive to deliver a professional, respectful and personal service and pride ourselves in offering traditional and modern funeral options with unparalleled levels of customer service.

Throughout our time serving the community, we have always tried to uphold the traditions of those that have passed before us, but have never been slow to recognise the need for change and act upon it.

Founded by Mr Stanley Nicholas in 1946, the company has grown over the past 70 plus years to be one of the leading independent funeral directors in the area. ‘Uncle Stan’ built the reputation of the company by upholding traditional values and by serving the community and helping them in their time of grieving.

It is a hard job when you deal with death on a daily basis but we at Stanley J Nicholas Ltd are dedicated and professional at all times, and pride ourselves on caring for the families as if they were our own.

Phone: 01443 830328

Email: info@sjnicholas.co.uk

Website: sjnicholas.co.uk

Park Funeral Directors

We continue to provide professional and respectful funeral services from our independent funeral homes situated in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan. Our establishment has been serving the local community for many years now. Park Funeral Directors are committed to ensuring your lost loved one receives the dignified and heartfelt send-off they deserve.

Not to mention, your family’s needs are our top priority, and we go above and beyond to ensure final wishes are met. As an independent, family-run funeral directors, we offer that extra personal touch to make sure the funeral service is as special as you envisage.

We will bring your loved one into our care at either our Barry or Penarth site. Here, they will be treated with the utmost dignity and respect until the day of the funeral. Our facilities also offer tasteful and comfortable rest rooms in which you can spend time with the deceased in peace and solitude. Here, you will be able to share final moments of prayer or reflection with the deceased while in a safe and private setting. Our experienced staff will then guide you through the process of arranging the funeral, including sourcing memorials, flowers and stationery.

We are committed to fulfilling the final requests of the deceased and their families. Therefore, you can rest assure that any final requests will be followed to the letter wherever possible. If you have a funeral plan, your wishes will be carried out in accordance with your package.

Alternatively, pre-determined requests of the deceased as well as those of the next of kin will be carried out. Our promise to you is that every funeral delivered by Park Funeral Directors will be conducted with the utmost in dignity and respect at all times.

Phone: Barry | 01446 421 212 Penarth | 02920 705 555

Email: barry@parkfunerals.co.uk

Website: parkfunerals.co.uk

Monmouth Memorials

We are a family run business which was established by Nigel Cave in 1988, who began his career in 1979 with another local company of Masons.

He trained as a letter cutter and how to create memorials and has since completed an NVQ in erecting memorials to enable him to become a BRAMM Registered Mason (British Register of Acredited Memorial Masons). Whereby he can work in any Authority Churchyard or cemetry in the UK.

We can supply new memorials and offer a consultation service, free of charge, at the clients home or place of convenience.

We can inspect and report on existing memorials in preparation for additional inscriptions and remedial work.

We offer a refixing service to inspect, report and repair unsafe memorials using an accredited ground anchor system that meets the Standards of the NAMM code of working practice.

The ground has to settle for six months after an internment, before a headstone can be erected and we offer the family a temporary loan of a stone flower vase to enable flowers to be placed on the grave during this time.

As a headstone is a lasting tribute to a loved one, it is very important that the right choice is made and the correct advice is given. We understand that this may take time to finalise.

We can advise on a church and local authority regulations and fees, which can vary enormously.

We have experience in creating unique and bespoke carvings on traditional stones.

Phone: 01600 890 098

Email: monmouthmemorial@aol.com

Website: monmouthmemorials.co.uk