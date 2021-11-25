NEWPORT County AFC manager James Rowberry will have the final say in the transfer market as he prepares to ‘wheel and deal’ for the first time.

Rowberry was appointed as Exiles boss in October after leaving his role as first-team coach at Cardiff City.

He has inherited a strong, if large, squad from predecessor Michael Flynn and vowed that every player would start with a clean slate and have the chance to prove themselves.

County are in a position to challenge for promotion from League Two but Rowberry needs to trim his roster before he can add to it.

“If I want to bring players in then I might have to lose a few to do so,” he said. “We have a pretty big squad I may have to do a bit of wheeling and dealing with Darren (Kelly, sporting director) and the chairman to get that done.

“We run to a budget and guidelines we have been set and it’s my duty to do that and not put the club in any sort of jeopardy.”

Rowberry is in his first managerial role and will be assisted by Kelly, who became the Exiles’ first sporting director in the summer.

It will still be the manager making the judgements and believes his first recruitment drive will be helped by lessons learned at the Bluebirds.

“It is new. I have gained lot of experience from working with people with good experience of getting players in and out,” he said.

“Neil Warnock, Mick McCarthy, Neil Harris, Russell Slade, Paul Trollope, I’ve seen them all work.

“It’s my job, my role and I love it. Ultimately it falls on me, so any decision at the club with regards to football and players it comes on me.

“I’ll have the final say on it, the chairman’s been clear on that and so has Darren. We’ll do our best to strengthen the squad if possible, but if not I’m really calm with what we’ve got.”

County have just two long-term injuries – defender Priestley Farquharson and midfielder Courtney Senior.

They currently have midfielders Ollie Cooper (Swansea), Finn Azaz (Aston Villa) and Jake Cain (Liverpool) plus forward Timmy Abraham (Fulham) on loan while Padraig Amond is out at League Two rivals Exeter.

Last season was hindered by the loss of influential loanees Brandon Cooper and Scott Twine in January but the Exiles are confident there will be no repeat.