A DRUGS courier was caught red-handed heading to Newport with nearly 2kg of amphetamine worth £20,000.

Leslie Jones travelled from his native North Wales to deliver speed and two encrypted mobile phones to an address in the city.

Peter Donnison, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court how the defendant was pulled over by Gwent Police in the summer of 2019.

He was driving a white Volkswagen Transporter van when he was stopped on the A40 in Monmouth near the Dixton roundabout.

MORE NEWS: Knife fight duo jailed after ‘terrifying’ neighbours

Jones was taken into custody at Newport Central police station and officers found 1.823kg of amphetamine with a purity of five per cent in the vehicle.

The drugs had a wholesale value of between £2,000 and £8,000 but a potential street value of £20,000.

READ MORE: Armed robber jailed for 7 years

Jones, 48, of Maes y Nant, Penycae, Wrexham, admitted possession of amphetamine with intent to supply and possession of cocaine on August 22, 2019.

He pleaded guilty on the basis this had been a “one-off” trip.

Mr Donnison said the defendant had six previous convictions for 23 offences, including dishonesty.

Patrick Geddes, representing Jones, said his client had been addicted to amphetamine.

He told the court: “The defendant would stir it in his tea and put it in his food.”

Jones’ relationship broke down as a result of his heavy drug use and he became homeless, living in the van he was caught in.

He had been offered £150 off his amphetamine debt by dealers to ship these drugs to Newport.

His lawyer said Jones was now clean of drugs and had rekindled his relationship.

Judge Richard Williams told the defendant he was able to avoid sending him straight to prison because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

Jones was jailed for eight months, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He will have to pay a victim surcharge.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and mobile phones.